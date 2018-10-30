Kerala holiday list 2019

If you are in Kerala, then you must see this holiday list for 2019. However, these dates may be modified as official changes are announced, so please check back regularly for updates.

Also Read | Holiday list 2019 for central government employees

Kerala, popularly referred as "God's own Country" among tourists, is one of the best destinations in India which is ideal for spending a memorable vacation. Tourists from faraway lands are lured to this exotic land that offers them some spectacular sceneries and more unforgettable experiences.

The following table illustrates the national and regional public holidays of Kerala in 2019:

Holiday Day Date Republic Day Saturday January 26 Maha Shivratri Monday March 04 Bank Holiday Monday April 01 Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Sunday April 14 Vishu Monday April 15 Maundy Thursday Thursday April 18 Good Friday Friday April 19 May Day Wednesday May 01 Idul Fitr Wednesday June 05 Karkkadaka Vavu Wednesday July 31 Idul Juha Monday August 12 Independence Day Thursday August 15 Sreekrishna Jayanthi Saturday August 24 First Onam Tuesday September 10 Muharram (10th Day) Tuesday September 10 Thiruvonam Wednesday September 11 Third Onam Thursday September 12 Fourth Onam Friday September 13 Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Friday September 20 Mahatma Gandhi Birthday Wednesday October 02 Mahanavami Sunday October 06 Dasara Tuesday October 08 Deewali Sunday October 27 Id-e-Milad Sunday November 10 Guru Nanak Birthday Tuesday November 12 Christmas Day Wednesday December 25