Kerala Hindu girls alleges torture as she refuses to join ISIS

New Delhi, Sep 03: A young lady while narrating her ordeal said that she was forced to join the Islamic State and when she rejected the offer, she was tortured.

At an adlat held at the Pathanamthitta district, the 26 years old said that she was forced to join as a nurse. However when I rejected the same, I was tortured, she also said.

The Hindu girl said that she had met with a Muslim youth in Telangana. He was a Christian, but had later converted to Islam.She said that she got close to him and even began living with him. Further she added that she was forced to terminate her pregnancy.

I had suggested that he marry me, but he refused. He would then harass me and even said that if I wanted to earn money I should work for the ISIS as a nurse. When I refused, he abandoned me in 2017, she also said.

The confession comes in the midst of the National Investigation Agency investigating scores of cases in which several persons have left Kerala to join the ISIS. Many had alleged that there is a deep rooted network to trap women, convert them forcibly and then get them to join the terror group.