Kerala HC says devotees, media at Sabarimala Temple should not be blocked

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6: The Kerala High Court on Monday said that the Devotees and media at Sabarimala Temple should not be blocked.

The court also said that the government should not interfere in the temple's daily activities and a departmental level inquiry must be conducted on policemen who had damaged vehicles.

Police have virtually taken over the hill shrine complex of Sabarimala and the base camps, with more than 2,300 personnel deployed to check unwanted incidents as the temple is scheduled to open for five hours today for a special pooja.

The police banned gatherings of four or more people at Sabarimala and nearby areas on Saturday. It is expected to open at 5 pm today for a special puja due tomorrow and will close at 10 pm after it. Meanwhile, protestors have begun gathering at Nilakkal base camp.