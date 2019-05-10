Kerala HC refuses to interfere in the ban on celebrity jumbo from Thrissur Pooram

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, May 10: The Kerala High Court on Friday refused to interfere in the ban on 54-year-old elephant Thechikottukavu Ramachandran from Pooram festival in Thrissur.

The 54-year-old tusker which has enough fan clubs and die-hard admirers in the state, was taken out of temple duty after it ran amok on February 8. It is partially blind after his mahout struck on his left eye with an iron-hooked stick decades ago. It has killed as many as 13 people so far and three elephants.

The decision has however triggered widespread protests, with Kerala Elephant Owners' Federation, backed by right wing outfits, up in arms against the government.

Meanwhile, the Thrissur district administration is determined to not feature the elephant in Thrissur Pooram.

Kerala's chief wildlife warden had submitted a report to government stating that allowing the elephant at the festival will be dangerous.