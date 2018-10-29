Kerala HC dissatisfied over BJP leader's plea seeking ban on entry of non-Hindus in Sabarimala

Kochi, Oct 29: The Kerala High Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction on the application of BJP leader T G Mohandas seeking entry to Sabarimala Temple only for devotees (of all religions). The court told him that his application is of the nature to disrupt the secular nature of the state.

The court postponed considering the case for two weeks and has asked the government and Devaswom board to submit report.

The Travancore Devaswom Board, which looks after Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, has decided to not file a review petition against the Supreme Court order. In January this year, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which handles affairs of Lord Venkateshwara in Tirumala, had issued a notice to its 44 non-Hindu employees and asked the state government to redeploy them in other departments.

The Sabarimala temple was closed on Monday and the Lord Ayyappa shrine will open on November 5 for a day celebration of Chithira Attathirunal.