Kerala Guv signs ordinance revoking amendments to Kerala Police Act

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25: Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan on Wednesday signed ordinance revoking amendments to Kerala Police Act.

    A special cabinet which met in the afternoon decided to recommend Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to issue an ordinance to repeal Section 118-A which received his assent on Saturday.

    Khan had signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance brought by the Left front government envisaging addition of Section 118-A to prevent cyber attacks against women and children.

    However, after political outcry across the country over the controversial amendment, the Left government on Monday, decided to put it on hold, saying further action would be taken in this regard after detailed discussion at the state Assembly. Opposition parties and even Left sympathisers had slammed it, saying it was against the freedom of speech and media.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 17:25 [IST]
