    Kerala Guv says Left govt should have informed him first on petition against CAA

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday said that the act of the state government to move the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, without informing him was "improper".

    Khan, while speaking to reporters at the airport, said protocol demanded that he should have been informed first.

    "Even the rules of the Assembly provide that the legislature shall not discuss any subject which does not come under their constitutional jurisdiction. I have no problem if they go to the Supreme Court. Even there I feel, without informing the constitutional head of the state, what they have done is improper," Khan said.

    Kerala, Bengal make it official: Say no to NPR

    Yet I do not find anything wrong with it. I do not find any fault with their decision to go to Supreme Court, why because Constitution gives that authority to the Supreme Court. But the protocol demanded that they should have informed me first," the Governor added.

    The Kerala government had on January 13 filed a petition in the apex court, saying the CAA was contradictory to the constitutional ethos.

