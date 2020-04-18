Kerala guidelines for lockdown relaxation: Dine outs to be allowed until 7 pm

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 18: The Kerala government has released detailed guidelines to re-open Kerala in a staggered manner from Monday. The state has been divided into four zones- Red, Orange A, Orange B and Green.

Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Mallapuram will have no relaxations as they fall under the red zone. The hotspots would remain sealed and will have only an entry and exit point for the supply of essential goods and services.

In the rest of the places, based on zone classification, private vehicles will be allowed in the odd-even scheme within districts. Restaurants will be allowed dine-in facilities until 7 pm, while the take out facility will be available until 8 pm.

The government has also said bus travel for short distances will be allowed within the districts. However strict social distancing norms would be followed. Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kollam fall under the Orange A zone and partial relaxation will be given from April 4 onwards.

Alappuzha, Trivandrum, Palakkad, Wayanad and Thrissur which fall under the Orange B zone will get partial relaxations from Monday onwards. However, most of the relaxations will be at Kottayam and Idukki, which fall under the green zone.