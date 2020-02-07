Kerala govt withdraws 'state disaster' status given to Coronavirus

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 07: The Kerala government has withdrawn 'state disaster' status given to Coronavirus. However, alert to be continued and health guidelines to be followed.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said,''Kerala withdraws 'state disaster' status given to Coronavirus. Alert to be continued and health guidelines to be followed.''

The death toll in China due to the novel coronavirus outbreak went up to 636, with 73 mortalities on Thursday, Chinese Health Officials have confirmed. Total confirmed cases have gone past 30,000, reports AFP.