  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala govt takes steps to bring back students from state stranded in Mangaluru

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22: Kerala government on Saturday initiated steps to bring back students from the state stranded in Mangaluru in neighbouring Karnataka in view of the curfew declared there following the widespread violence during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government was in touch with its Karnataka counterpart to ensure the safe return of the students, who are studying in colleges in Mangaluru.

    Kerala govt takes steps to bring back students from state stranded in Mangaluru

    "Steps are being taken to bring the students from Kerala back to home safely from Mangalore (Mangaluru). The Government of Kerala is in touch with the Karnataka Government," Vijayan said in his Facebook post. He also directed the state government officials concerned to coordinate with the office of the Karnataka police chief in this regard.

    Detention of journos intensified protests at Mangaluru

    Meanwhile, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation said it operated five additional services to bring back those stranded in Mangaluru, bordering northern Kerala. Violence had rocked Mangaluru during the anti-CAA protests, leaving two dead in police firing on Thursday, prompting authorities to restrict entry to the coastal city in the neighbouring state.

    On Friday, at least 50 people, including women, who reached the city from Kerala without any identity cards were detained. Eight journalists and camera crew of Kerala-based TV channels, who had interviewed relatives of those killed in the firing, were also detained allegedly for not having authorised accreditation card and released later on Friday.

    More PINARAYI VIJAYAN News

    Read more about:

    pinarayi vijayan kerala mangaluru

    Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 10:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue