Kerala Govt moves Supreme Court against CAA

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 14: The government of Kerala has filed a suit against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led-Left part has sought a direction to declare the contentious citizenship law as unconstitutional.

Reportedly, in December the Kerala Assembly had passed a resolution against the CAA, seeking direction from the Centre to cancel the contentious citizenship law that triggered nationwide protests violence.

The resolution was supported by all the MLAs except BJP's O Rajagopal.

Accusing the Modi-led-BJP government of executing the RSS agenda of dividing the nation into communal lines in the name of NRC and CAA Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, moved the resolution.

Earlier, Vijayan had cleared by saying that there will be no detention centers in Kerala. He later added that the state has a long history of secularism, Greeks, Romans, Arabs, everyone reached had reached here. He also talked about Christians and Muslims bonding.

Kerala CM said that their tradition is of inclusiveness and the state assembly needs to keep this tradition alive.

Vijayan has called the exercise of CAA as a "violation of the fundamental right of equality".

Reportedly, the CAA 2019 passed by both houses of the Parliament has created concern among various communities triggering nationwide protest violence.

"The Act, which has set new guidelines for granting citizenship, is a violation of the fundamental right of equality as mentioned in Part III of the Constitution," claimed the Kerala CM.