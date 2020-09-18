Kerala govt modifies order allowing asymptomatic COVID-19 migrants to work

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18: The Kerala government has issued revised instructions for quarantine norms for guest workers, specialised workers visiting Kerala from other states and SOPs for the registration in Covid-19 Jagratha portal to ensure proper quarantine.

Employees who reach Kerala will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

"If the guest workers are found COVID positive, he shall be segregated and shall not be allowed to work till he recovers from coronavirus," the Kerala government said.

The earlier order said, "If the guest workers are found positive, such workers need to be segregated. If they are asymptomatic positive, then they may work in the areas exclusively marked for the work to be done by asymptomatic positive workers by taking all precautions. They shall not mix with any other worker or officer."

According to it, the guest workers entering the state must be quarantined at a location chosen by the contractor for 14 days and those who have reached without taking a test must undergo an antigen test on the fifth day from their arrival.

The order released by GAD secretary Satyajeet Rajan also detailed the new quarantine norms and registration process in the COVID-19 "Jagratha" portal, a comprehensive solution for real time surveillance, care and support for people affected or quarantined due to the coronavirus.