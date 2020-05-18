Kerala govt guidelines on lockdown 4.0

Kocchi, May 18: The Kerala Government on Monday decided to allow public transport in a restricted manner withan increased travel fare to compensate the shortage of passengers due to implementation of social distancing norms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the following guidelines to be followed in the state during the fourth phase of the Covid-19 Lockdown.

Intra-district public transport will been allowed, with only 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

For inter-district movement, private vehicles will be allowed to ply without any need of special passes. Only carrying ID cards will suffice.

Taxi services will be allowed but with two passengers in the vehicle only.

Auto rickshaws will also be allowed to move with only 1 passenger. However, in case of families, upto 3 passengers are permitted.

Pillion riding will be allowed on motorcycles, only if family member.

Pregnant women, elderly, kids and people under treatment should try and refrain from coming outside their houses.

In shopping complexes, 50% of the shops will be allowed to open on alternate days only.

Barber shops will be permitted to function but without Air-Conditioning. Only hair cutting and hair dressing will be allowed in these shops and not more than two people will be allowed to wait outside.

The shop owners have been asked to encourage customers to bring their own towel with them. Booking an appointment should be encouraged through mobile phones.

Beverages outlets and liquor shops are allowed to function for delivery as and when online registration is enabled.

Clubs can also function in similar manner with limited number of members.

Government offices can remain open with only 50% of their workforce. Rest of the staff can work from home. Saturday shall be holiday for government offices until further orders.

Those staff members who have not been able to report to their offices so far due to the lockdown should reach the office in 2 days. If they are unable to travel, they shall report the same to the District Collector.

The Collector may appoint them for Covid-19 combat activities in appropriate departments.

The centre has issued guidelines easing certain restrictions even as it extended the lockdown till May 31.