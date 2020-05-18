For Quick Alerts
Kerala govt guidelines on lockdown 4.0
Kocchi, May 18: The Kerala Government on Monday decided to allow public transport in a restricted manner withan increased travel fare to compensate the shortage of passengers due to implementation of social distancing norms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the following guidelines to be followed in the state during the fourth phase of the Covid-19 Lockdown.
- Intra-district public transport will been allowed, with only 50 per cent of the seating capacity.
- For inter-district movement, private vehicles will be allowed to ply without any need of special passes. Only carrying ID cards will suffice.
- Taxi services will be allowed but with two passengers in the vehicle only.
- Auto rickshaws will also be allowed to move with only 1 passenger. However, in case of families, upto 3 passengers are permitted.
- Pillion riding will be allowed on motorcycles, only if family member.
- Pregnant women, elderly, kids and people under treatment should try and refrain from coming outside their houses.
- In shopping complexes, 50% of the shops will be allowed to open on alternate days only.
- Barber shops will be permitted to function but without Air-Conditioning. Only hair cutting and hair dressing will be allowed in these shops and not more than two people will be allowed to wait outside.
- The shop owners have been asked to encourage customers to bring their own towel with them. Booking an appointment should be encouraged through mobile phones.
- Beverages outlets and liquor shops are allowed to function for delivery as and when online registration is enabled.
- Clubs can also function in similar manner with limited number of members.
- Government offices can remain open with only 50% of their workforce. Rest of the staff can work from home. Saturday shall be holiday for government offices until further orders.
- Those staff members who have not been able to report to their offices so far due to the lockdown should reach the office in 2 days. If they are unable to travel, they shall report the same to the District Collector.
- The Collector may appoint them for Covid-19 combat activities in appropriate departments.
The centre has issued guidelines easing certain restrictions even as it extended the lockdown till May 31.