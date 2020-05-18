Kerala govt guidelines on lockdown 4.0

  • search
    Kocchi, May 18: The Kerala Government on Monday decided to allow public transport in a restricted manner withan increased travel fare to compensate the shortage of passengers due to implementation of social distancing norms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Pinarayi Vijayan
    Pinarayi Vijayan

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the following guidelines to be followed in the state during the fourth phase of the Covid-19 Lockdown.

    • Intra-district public transport will been allowed, with only 50 per cent of the seating capacity.
    • For inter-district movement, private vehicles will be allowed to ply without any need of special passes. Only carrying ID cards will suffice.
    • Taxi services will be allowed but with two passengers in the vehicle only.
    • Auto rickshaws will also be allowed to move with only 1 passenger. However, in case of families, upto 3 passengers are permitted.
    • Pillion riding will be allowed on motorcycles, only if family member.
    • Pregnant women, elderly, kids and people under treatment should try and refrain from coming outside their houses.
    • In shopping complexes, 50% of the shops will be allowed to open on alternate days only.
    • Barber shops will be permitted to function but without Air-Conditioning. Only hair cutting and hair dressing will be allowed in these shops and not more than two people will be allowed to wait outside.
    • The shop owners have been asked to encourage customers to bring their own towel with them. Booking an appointment should be encouraged through mobile phones.
    • Beverages outlets and liquor shops are allowed to function for delivery as and when online registration is enabled.
    • Clubs can also function in similar manner with limited number of members.
    • Government offices can remain open with only 50% of their workforce. Rest of the staff can work from home. Saturday shall be holiday for government offices until further orders.
    • Those staff members who have not been able to report to their offices so far due to the lockdown should reach the office in 2 days. If they are unable to travel, they shall report the same to the District Collector.
    • The Collector may appoint them for Covid-19 combat activities in appropriate departments.

    The centre has issued guidelines easing certain restrictions even as it extended the lockdown till May 31.

    Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 17:46 [IST]
