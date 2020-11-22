RBI Governor presser today: Here is what is on the cards

Kerala Governor signs controversial police act amendment ordinance

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance to punish those found guilty of spreading content by any means of communication, including social media, that is said to be derogatory or defamatory.

The provision stipulates either imprisonment up to five years or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both to those who produce, publish or disseminate content through any means of communication with an intention to intimidate, insult or defame any person.

"A special Standard Operating Procedure will be prepared before taking action on the amendment to the Kerala Police Act. The SOP will be prepared in consultation with legal experts. This is to ensure that ordinance won't be misused in any way," said Kerala DGP Lokanath Behera.

Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted this morning that he was "shocked" by the new law.

"Shocked by the law made by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of Kerala making a so-called 'offensive' post on social media punishable by 5 years in prison," he said.

"This is absolute fascism. Serious allegations including gold smuggling & drug dealing have surfaced against state govt. These were exposed by media. This law has been introduced as part of conspiracy to silence voices against govt," said Mullappally Ramachandran, Kerala Congress Chief.