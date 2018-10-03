Kerala government not to file a review petition on Sabarimala Verdict

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3: The Kerala government on Wednesday said that it will not file review petition on Sabarimala verdict.

Speaking to media, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said,''Will ensure facilities and protection to women devotees visiting Sabarimala.''

''Women police personnel from Kerala and neighboring states will be deputed to ensure law and order. Women who want to go to Sabarimala cannot be stopped,'' he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, supporters of various Hindu organisations on Tuesday took to the streets in various cities of Kerala to protest against the 28 September Supreme Court verdict that threw open the Sabarimala temple to women of all ages.

The protest in Thiruvananthapuram was led by former Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) president and former Congress legislator Prayar Gopalakrishnan who said that he will oppose the verdict "come what may".

On 28 September, the apex court had said that the ban on women from entering the Lord Ayyappa temple violated their fundamental rights and constitutional guarantee of equality.

Until now, girls below the age of 10 and women over 50 were allowed to visit the hilltop shrine, located in the Western Ghats and about 130 km from Thiruvananthapuram.