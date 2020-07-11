Kerala Gold Smuggling: Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair arrested by NIA in Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Thiruvananthapuram, July 11: Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, key suspects in the Kerala gold smuggling, have been arrested by the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

Swapna is among the four accused booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the smuggling of 30 kg of gold through diplomatic baggage which arrived at the Thiruvanathapuram International airport.

Swapna,Sarith and Sandeep Nair of Thiruvananthapuram and Fazil Fareed of Ernakulam have been listed in the smuggling case as accused. The Central agencies including the NIA and the Customs had opposed her anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala high court.

Swapna Suresh is a former employee of the UAE consulate. The police say that Swapna had forged documents of the UAE Consulate to obtain diplomatic immunity to run the gold smuggling operations.

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate.