Kerala Gold Smuggling: NIA conducts searches at 5 locations

    New Delhi, Nov 21: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 5 locations in Mallapuram and Kozhikode in Kerala in connection with the Kerala Gold Smuggling case.

    The case pertains to the seizure of 30 kgs gold worth Rs 14.82 crore on July 5 at the Trivandrum International Airport from the baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram.

    Representational Image

    The searches were conducted at the residences of 5 accused persons-Mohamed Aslam, Abdul Latheef, Nazarudheen Sha, Ramzan P and Muhammed Mansoor. These accused persons conspired with the arrested accused and facilitated smuggling of gold through import cargo addressed to the UAE Consulate General, and its disposal.

    The NIA said that during the search several electronic items and documents have been seized. So. Far 21 accused persons have been arrested, while further investigations continue.

