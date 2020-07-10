  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala gold smuggling: HC adjourns hearing on Swapna Suresh's anticipatory bail plea

    By
    |

    Kochi, July 10: Kerala High Court on Friday adjourned hearing of anticipatory bail application of Swapna Suresh, the main accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, till Tuesday.

      Kerala gold smuggling case has rocked the Vijayan govt| Know the full story | Oneindia News

      Centre's counsel Ravi Prakash told the court,''Since National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over probe, HC cannot entertain bail plea & matter has to be dealt with by special court."

      Kerala gold smuggling: HC adjourns hearing on Swapna Sureshs anticipatory bail plea

      The woman moved the bail application via online on Wednesday night. The gold, weighing over 30kg, was seized from a "diplomatic baggage" that had landed by air cargo at Thiruvananthapuram international Airport recently. The Customs department has said it suspected a smuggling syndicate had misused the name of a person who enjoys diplomatic immunity.

      Kerala Gold Smuggling: Who is Swapna Suresh?

      Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the NIA to probe the gold smuggling case detected at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport in Kerala as the incident "may have serious implications for national security," officials said.

      The decision came a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his "intervention for an effective investigation" into the seizure of gold worth crores of rupees from a "diplomatic baggage" at the airport in the state capital.

      More KERALA HIGH COURT News

      Read more about:

      kerala high court gold smuggling

      Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 14:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 10, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue