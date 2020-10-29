YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala gold smuggling: ED gets 7 days custody of Kerala CM’s former secretary Sivasankar

    By
    |

    Kochi, Oct 29: Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar arrested in connection with the Kerala Gold Smuggling case was remanded in Enforcement Directorate custody for a week.

    He was was on Wednesday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

    Kerala gold smuggling: ED gets 7 days custody of Kerala CM’s former secretary Sivasankar

    The former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was arrested after around six hours of interrogation by the ED, probing the money trail in the case.

    NIA arrests fugitive and key accused in Kerala Gold Smuggling case

    Soon after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail applications, a team of ED officials reached an Ayurveda hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where Sivasankar was undergoing treatment, and took him into custody.He was later brought in a car to the ED office here for interrogation.

    More KERALA News

    Read more about:

    kerala smuggling enforcement directorate

    Story first published: Thursday, October 29, 2020, 12:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X