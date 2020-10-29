Harsh Vardhan's comments should not be taken as criticism of Kerala's COVID-19 management: CM

Kerala gold smuggling: ED gets 7 days custody of Kerala CM’s former secretary Sivasankar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kochi, Oct 29: Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar arrested in connection with the Kerala Gold Smuggling case was remanded in Enforcement Directorate custody for a week.

He was was on Wednesday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

The former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was arrested after around six hours of interrogation by the ED, probing the money trail in the case.

Soon after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail applications, a team of ED officials reached an Ayurveda hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where Sivasankar was undergoing treatment, and took him into custody.He was later brought in a car to the ED office here for interrogation.