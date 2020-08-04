YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala Gold Smuggling: Deliberate attempt to undermine economic stability of India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 04: The National Investigation Agency said that the accused in the Kerala Gold Smuggling case made a deliberate attempt to undermine the economic stability of the country.

    Kerala Gold Smuggling case: A murky affair and the story so far

    Gold and narcotics are the most preferred means of funding for terrorist activities. After the Mumbai 26/11 attacks, the agencies are on high alert regarding terror funding, the NIA also said.

    Kerala Gold Smuggling: Deliberate attempt to undermine economic stability of India

    The submissions were made during the hearing of a bail plea filed by Swapna Suresh one of the key accused in the case. The NIA said that the accused persons used the lockdown period to smuggle the gold and this shows the intent of these persons to destabilise the economy.

    Kerala gold smuggling: NIA arrests six more people, conducts searches at 6 places

    These persons smuggled 200 kilograms of gold on 20 occasions since June 2019, the NIA further submitted.

    The agency has so far arrested 10 persons in connection with case. The NIA had said that there is a terror angle to this case. The NIA had also arrested one Muhammad Ali, who was charged by the Kerala police in connection with the hand chopping case involving a professor.

      Mumbai: Flooding due to heavy rain, Local trains stopped and offices shut | Oneindia News

      On Sunday, the NIA made six fresh arrests in the case. Ali was arrested after the investigation revealed that he was part of the conspiracy. He is alleged to aided and assisted arrested accused, Jalal A M in collecting the smuggled gold from Ramees K T at Thiruvananthapuram and distributing the contraband amongst other conspirators.

      The NIA also conducted searches at six places. During searches, 2 hard disks, 1 tablet PC, 8 mobile phones, 6 SIM cards, 1 Digital Video Recorder and 5 DVDs were seized besides various documents including bank passbooks, credit/ debit cards, travel documents and identity documents of the accused.

      More KERALA News

      Read more about:

      kerala smuggling national investigation agency

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 16:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 4, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue