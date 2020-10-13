Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh gets bail in money laundering case

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kochi, Oct 13: A Principal Sessions court in Kochi granted bail to Swapna Suresh, a main accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case.

However, it is reportedly said that she will remain in prison as she has also been arrested in another case related to gold smuggling being probed by the NIA, which has also slapped the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against her.

The court had reserved its order on the bail plea of Swapna Suresh last week. She has also secured bail in a case related to gold smuggling being probed by the Customs department. She was granted bail as the Customs did not file the final report within the prescribed time frame of 60 days.

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the NIA, the Enforcement Directorate and the Customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.