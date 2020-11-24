Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs arrest suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kochi, Nov 24: In a recent development, the Customs officlas on Tuesday formally arrested suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.

According to sources, the sleuths from the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate visited the jail where Sivasankar is presently lodged after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate probing the money trail in the gold smuggling case, this morning and recorded his arrest.

They also said that the central agency will move an application in the court seeking his custody.

Kerala CMO team, Sivasankar were aware of gold smuggling racket

It can be seen the move comes a day after a special court for PMLA cases granted permission to the Customs to arrest Sivasankar, who is currently in judicial custody, in connection with the sensational case.

The court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had allowed the prayer by the Customs, which claimed it has got direct incriminating material against Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, over his "involvement" in the sensational smuggling of gold using diplomatic channel.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the ED and the Customs are conducting separate investigations into the racket that was busted with the seizure of gold on July 5.

The IAS officer was suspended after his links to Suresh, a former employee of the consulate, surfaced.