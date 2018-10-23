Kerala: Four women approach High Court seeking police protection to go to Sabarimala Temple

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 23: Four women including two lawyers approached Kerala High Court seeking police protection to go to Sabarimala Temple. They claimed that Supreme Court had given women the permission to enter the temple.

The brief pilgrimage season in Sabarimala failed to make history as women aged between 10-50 age were kept away by protests against their entry despite the top court order of allowing women of all ages to pray at the Lord Ayyaappa temple.

The doors of the famous temple closed at 10 p.m. on Monday, a day that witnessed five women making an unsuccessful effort to pray at the hill temple.