Kerala: Former ISRO Chief Madhavan Nair joins BJP

By
    Trivandrum, Oct 28: Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief Madhavan Nair joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party President Amit Shah, in Trivandrum on Saturday. Nair joined the saffron party in Trivandrum in Kerala following Amit Shah's speech in Kannur.

    Nair also supported the saffron party's stand on Sabarimala issue.

    At least four other people, including former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President and KPCC executive committee member G Raman Nair, also joined the BJP on Saturday. The others include former Women's Commission member Dr. Prameela Devi, JDS district vice-president Karakulam Divakaran Nair and Malankara Church's Thomas John.

    Amit Shah had on Saturday said that the BJP cadre will dissolve the Pinarayi Vijayan government if one more Sabarimala devotee, who protested outside the temple against SC's verdict to allow entry to all women, is arrested.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 28, 2018, 14:24 [IST]
