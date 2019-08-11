Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit Wayanad, says 'called PM and sought Centre's help'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Thiruvanathpuram, Aug 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Karipur airport on Sunday to take stock of the flood situation in the state. He would be visiting his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad. Rahul was accompanied by by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal.

"It is a difficult situation. We had a meeting, went into details of rescue operations. I also called Prime Minister and said central government must help. We also discussed compensation details with State government," Rahul Gandhi told media after visiting Wayanad.

With Kerala battling a severe deluge due to incessant rainfall over the past one week and Wayanad reported to be one of the worst-hit - its MP Rahul Gandhi is set to camp at the constituency.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi said, "For the next few days I will be based in my Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad that has been ravaged by floods. I will be visiting relief camps across Wayanad and reviewing relief measures with District & State officials."

The death toll in Kerala has risen to 60 after flood and rain-related incidents claimed those lives in the state.

Heavy rains likely in Coastal Karnataka and Kerala

Several districts have been on red alert for the last few days and rescue operations underway.

Over 1.65 lakh people have taken shelter in 1,318 relief camps across the southern state where rains have also triggered numerous landslides or caused floods in most of its 14 districts.

The maximum deaths - were reported from Wayanad, while Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki, Kozhikode were other worst-hit districts.

A red alert for Sunday has been issued in Kasargode, Kannur, and Wayanad. More rain is predicted in a few other districts.

Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi had also made a rare call to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention for rescue and relief in his floods-ravaged constituency.