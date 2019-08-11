Kerala floods: Will be visiting relief camps across Wayanad, says Rahul Gandhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Thiruvanathpuram, Aig 11: With Kerala battling a severe deluge due to incessant rainfall over the past one week and Wayanad reported to be one of the worst-hit - its MP Rahul Gandhi is now set to camp at the constituency.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi said, "For the next few days I will be based in my Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad that has been ravaged by floods. I will be visiting relief camps across Wayanad and reviewing relief measures with District & State officials."

The death toll in Kerala has risen to 60 after flood and rain-related incidents claimed those lives in the state.

Several districts have been on red alert for the last few days and rescue operations underway.

Over 1.65 lakh people have taken shelter in 1,318 relief camps across the southern state where rains have also triggered numerous landslides or caused floods in most of its 14 districts.

The maximum deaths - were reported from Wayanad, while Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki, Kozhikode were other worst-hit districts.

A red alert for Sunday has been issued in Kasargode, Kannur, and Wayanad. More rain is predicted in a few other districts.

Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi had also made a rare call to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention for rescue and relief in his floods-ravaged constituency.