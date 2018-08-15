Kerala floods updates: Pakistan ready to provide humanitarian assistance, says Imran Khan

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 23: Political blame game has begun in flood-hit Kerala with Congress on Wednesday (August 22) saying that the Pirayi Vijayan-led government is "solely responsible" for the devastation as the sluice gates of all 34 dams were opened without giving proper information.

The financial assistance by the UAE government has become bone of contention between the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and Narendra Modi government.

The central government made it clear on Wednesday that it will not accept any assistance from foreign governments for flood-ravaged Kerala in sync with an existing policy. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the government was committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation in Kerala through domestic efforts.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has asked Centre to go by 2016 National Disaster Management Plan to accept financial assistance offered by the UAE government.

As many as 341 people have been killed while over nine lakh are sheltered in relief camps in the state.

Here are the updates on Kerala rains:

"People and their problems are the main priority. We should help them in whatever way possible. This is what the thought should be across party lines. We all need to move forward with one heart and mind, that is what we are interested in," says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. "On behalf of the people of Pakistan, we send our prayers and best wishes to those who have been devastated by the floods in Kerala, India. We stand ready to provide any humanitarian assistance that may be needed," says Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Besides the judges, the the Registry of the High Court would also contribute to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), Kerala. Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and other judges of the Delhi High Court have decided to contribute for the rehabilitation of the people of Kerala hit by the devastating floods. The government has set up a control room here to coordinate the cleaning process across the state and the civic bodies have been entrusted with the task of managing the work, official sources said today. With flood waters receding from most of the places, the Kerala government has taken up the massive task of cleaning houses and public places filled with slush left behind by the massive deluge which caused large-scale destruction. Goa CM Manohar Parrikar sanctions Rs 5 Crores as Goa Govt’s contribution towards Kerala CM’s relief fund for Kerala flood relief operations. Ending its 14-day long pursuit, the Southern Naval Command in Kochi has called off rescue operations in flood-hit Kerala. The Navy personnel have reportedly rescued a total of 16,005 people during 'Operation Madad’, which was launched on 9 August. Amid the distress triggered by the floods, a mosque in northern Malappuram, one of the worst-hit districts, has offered shelter to 17 displaced Hindu families, including women, children and the elderly. The Juma Masjid, located at Akampadam in Chaliyar village, has virtually turned a relief camp since the second spell of rains started to devastate the northern districts on August 8. Kerala government has said that Centre can accept the financial assistance offered by the UAE government if it goes by the 2016 National Disaster Management Plan (NDMA). Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will conduct today an in-person review of the functioning of relief camps. CM will visit the camps in Chengannur, Kozhencherry, Alappuzha, North Paravoor and Chalakudy Amid hue and cry over the Centre's unwillingness to accept foreign funds for Kerala's rehabilitation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday made it clear that India is committed to meeting requirements for the relief through domestic efforts.

The waters may be receding in Kerala but previous post-flood scenarios in other states suggest it could take years for the southern state to help rebuild its people's lives, destroyed in one of the worst floods in a century, and some more to implement measures that could significantly minimise the impact of a similar disaster.

The Kerala government has estimated a loss of Rs 20,000 crore, with Idukki, Malappuram, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts being the worst affected. Government officials say the state's topmost priority is to rescue people and provide lakhs of the affected with relief materials. They, however, admit that rebuilding the state will be a "daunting task".