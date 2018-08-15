Kerala floods: Amid row over foreign aid, state focuses on rehabilitation

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 24: With rescue operations in rain-ravaged Kerala nearly over, the focus is now on taking care of the over 10.40 lakh people staying in relief camps and rehabilitating people whose houses were destroyed in the deluge, even as the row over accepting foreign aid for relief work saw the Congress and Left attacking the Centre.

More than 50,000 volunteers have taken up the task of cleaning houses and public places filled with mud deposits and debris dumped by the floodwaters in the rain fury.

Meanwhile, health department officials said post-floods their focus has shifted to ensuring medical attention for the injured and the people living in shelter camps, cleaning of houses and wells, distribution of medicines and cleaning materials to the affected people.

As many as 387 people have been killed while over nine lakh are sheltered in relief camps in the state.

Here are the Highlights on Kerala rains:

As the row over foreign aid for flood-ravaged Kerala escalated, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had in 2016 suggested assistance offered as a goodwill gesture "may" be accepted by India, bolstering the stand taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi there is no blanket ban. The centre has waived fees for reissue of passport for people of Kerala who lost the vital travel document in the floods. #KeralaFloods Report:



Inmates in the Relief Camps:11,35,626#KeralaFloods2018 — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) August 24, 2018 As many as 387 people have been killed while over 10.40 lakh are sheltered in relief camps in the state. UAE Ambassador Ahmed Albanna told a leading daily that there has been no official announcement so far by the Gulf country on any specific amount as financial assistance.

The waters may be receding in Kerala but previous post-flood scenarios in other states suggest it could take years for the southern state to help rebuild its people's lives, destroyed in one of the worst floods in a century, and some more to implement measures that could significantly minimise the impact of a similar disaster.

The Kerala government has estimated a loss of Rs 20,000 crore, with Idukki, Malappuram, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts being the worst affected. Government officials say the state's topmost priority is to rescue people and provide lakhs of the affected with relief materials. They, however, admit that rebuilding the state will be a "daunting task".