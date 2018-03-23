Kerala: Father opposes inter-caste marriage, stabs daughter to death

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her father on Thursday late evening at Malappuram on the eve of her wedding. The girl was set to marry a boy from a lower caste.

The girl named Athira's wedding with her boyfriend was scheduled to be on Friday. Athira and her boyfriend had decided to marry against the permission of her parents.

According to the reports, the girl was killed following a verbal spat between the girl and the parent. The police later arrested Athira's father Rajan following the incident.

Athira's parents opposed to the marriage because her boyfriend belongs to a lower caste which the parents strongly objected to.

OneIndia News

