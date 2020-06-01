Kerala extends lockdown; to decide on reopening places of worship around June 8

oi-Deepika S

Thiruvananthapuram, June 01: In line with Central guidelines, the Kerala government on Monday extended the lockdownin containment zones till June 30, but eased curbs in many sectors including allowing indoor film and television shoots and inter-district bus services connecting neighbouring districts, even as it made it clear schools will not reopen till July end.

No outdoor shooting will be allowed. Indoor shooting of films will be allowed with a maximum participation of 50 people and following strict health precautionary measures, while for television shoots only upto 25 people would be allowed.

Those coming from outside the state will have to register with the government's 'COVID Jagratha portal' and travel after taking pass.

The containment zones will remain under a curfew-like situation and people will be allowed only for attending funeral of close relatives and they should approach police station for passes.

For train journey, passengers coming with return tickets from other states, need not undergo quarantine.

The state will wait to see the details of centre's directives on temples opening and accordingly decide for the state around the 8th of June 8.

The government also decided to allow conduct of marriages at the Lord Krishna temple at Guruvayoor, but with limitedparticipation of not more than 50 people.

In other temples in the state, permission had been given earlier itself for conducting weddings.

Inter-district bus service can be allowed in a limited manner connecting neighbouring districts, no standing passengers would be allowed.

All passengers would have to wear masks and sanitisersshould be provided in the bus. Besides the car driver, three passengers can travel in a four-wheeler, while in autorickshaws, only two passengers would be allowed.

The academic session in the state began on Monday through an online facility and made it clear that the schools will not open until July end.