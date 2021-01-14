YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala elections 2021: Draft manifesto of UDF out

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14: Aiming to woo voters in poll-bound Kerala, the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Wednesday released its draft election manifesto highlighting that its Nyay Yojna, proposed by Rahul Gandhi, to help poor families, will be implementedin the state.

    Kerala elections 2021: Draft manifesto of UDF out

    Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the final manifesto will be prepared after consulting people and the Front will approach the election with a "democratic" manifesto. Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had proposed the Nyay Yojna, a minimum income guarantee scheme, to help the poor families in the country if voted to power.

    Opposition UDF stages walkout in Kerala assembly over 'backdoor appointments'

    "If we are elected to power, we will implement the Nyay Yojna and Kerala will become the first state in the country to implement the same. Each deserving family will receive Rs 6,000 each. This scheme will help eradicate poverty from the state," Chennithala told the media.

    He said the final election manifesto will be prepared after consulting various seniorleaders, including Thiruvananthapuram MP, Shashi Tharoor.

    UDF''s performance in the just concluded local body polls was lacklustre,while the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF had registered impressive wins.

    Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran on Wednesday said his party, if voted to power, will continue with the Life Mission project of the current government.

    Earlier, last month, UDF convener M M Hassan, had said that the ambitious projects of the current Left Democratic Front (LDF) -- Life Mission, Adram Mission, Public Education Mission and Haritha Kerala Mission-- will be discontinued.

      Covid-19: 3 Lakh healthcare workers to get vaccine on 1st Day | OneIndia News

      "We will continue with the Life Mission without any corruption," Ramachandran told reporters at Kasaragod.

      More KERALA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

      Read more about:

      Kerala Assembly elections 2021 udf

      Story first published: Thursday, January 14, 2021, 16:02 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 14, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X