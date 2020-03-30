  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala: Doctors against 'liquor prescription' during lockdown

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 30: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday flayed the Left government's plan to supply liquor to alcohol addicts based on doctor's prescription, saying it was not "scientific".

    Those showing withdrawal symptoms should be provided scientific treatment which can be given at homes or by giving medicines after admitting them to hospitals, IMA state president Dr Abraham Varghese said here.

    Kerala: Doctors against liquor prescription during lockdown

    The association's reaction comes a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government was mulling the possibility of supplying liquor to alcohol addicts as the closure of bars and state-run beverage outlets during the lockdown period was creating social issues.

    A couple of people, having withdrawal symptoms, had committed suicide in the southern state in recent days allegedly upset over not getting liquor following alcohol ban. "The move to supply liquor to such people cannot be accepted on scientific grounds.

    Coronavirus: Social distancing seen outside Kerala liquor shops

      NEWS AT NOON, MARCH 30th, 2020

      Doctors have no legal liability to give prescription to get them liquor," Dr Varghese said. A 'liquor prescription' may even result in the cancellation of the licence of the medical practitioner, he said. It was better to give scientific treatment to such persons and any other approach would make things more complicated, Varghese said adding that the IMA had already conveyed their concern to the Chief Minister in this regard

      More DOCTORS News

      Read more about:

      doctors kerala liquor coronavirus

      Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 10:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 30, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X