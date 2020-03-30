Kerala: Doctors against 'liquor prescription' during lockdown

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 30: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday flayed the Left government's plan to supply liquor to alcohol addicts based on doctor's prescription, saying it was not "scientific".

Those showing withdrawal symptoms should be provided scientific treatment which can be given at homes or by giving medicines after admitting them to hospitals, IMA state president Dr Abraham Varghese said here.

The association's reaction comes a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government was mulling the possibility of supplying liquor to alcohol addicts as the closure of bars and state-run beverage outlets during the lockdown period was creating social issues.

A couple of people, having withdrawal symptoms, had committed suicide in the southern state in recent days allegedly upset over not getting liquor following alcohol ban. "The move to supply liquor to such people cannot be accepted on scientific grounds.

Coronavirus: Social distancing seen outside Kerala liquor shops

Doctors have no legal liability to give prescription to get them liquor," Dr Varghese said. A 'liquor prescription' may even result in the cancellation of the licence of the medical practitioner, he said. It was better to give scientific treatment to such persons and any other approach would make things more complicated, Varghese said adding that the IMA had already conveyed their concern to the Chief Minister in this regard