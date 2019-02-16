  • search
    Kerala DHSE time table 2019: Revised schedule released; Find out new schedule here

    Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16: Kerala DHSE revised timetable for 2019 plus one exams have been released on official website dhsekerala.gov.in

    Apart from the time table of the main Kerala DHSE examinations, the dates of the practical exams have also been released. The board has released the time table separately for the main subjects and the arts subjects.

    Kerala DHSE exams

    Click here to directly go to the official PDF released by Kerala DHSE which has dates of Kerala DHSE plus one exams.

    Both the plus one and plus two examinations will be conducted from March 6 to 27. The examinations on Art subjects will be conducted from March 6 to 21, 2019.

    Steps to check Kerala DHSE Plus One Time Table 2019:

    • Visit dhsekerala.gov.in
    • Scroll down and find the link which says "HSE March 2019 - Change in the first year time table.
    • Click on it and a PDF will open.
    • Download it and take a printout for future reference. 

    Kerala DHSE Plus One Time Table 2019:

    March 6: History, Islamic History and Culture

    March 7: Business Studies, Chemistry, Journalism

    March 11: Part-II Languages

    March 13: Part-I English

    March 14: Social Work

    March 18: Anthropology, Gandhian Studies, Mathematics, Sanskrit Sasthra

    March 19: Geography, Psychology, Music

    March 20: Communicative English, Electronics Service Technology

    March 21: Accountancy, Biology, Computer Science, Part-III Languages

    March 25: Computer Application, Electronics, Geology, Home Science

    March 26: Sociology

    March 27: Economics, English Literature, Physics

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 2:44 [IST]
