Kerala DHSE Plus Two SAY Results 2018 declared, steps to check

    New Delhi, July 11: The Kerala DHSE Plus Two SAY Results 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The Kerala VHSE SAY results 2018 have already been released. Kerala DHSE had released the results of DHSE Plus Two annual examinations on May 10. Kerala Plus One results were released on May 28.
    Higher Secondary second year or Class 12 examinations are known as Plus Two examinations in Kerala.

    If the students want to apply for revaluation, scrutiny and photocopy of answer sheets, they may apply till July 13 in prescribed application forms with the fees to the Principals of the schools where the students have been registered themselves for the exam.

    The revaluation or scrutiny applications will not be accepted for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics papers of which double evaluation was conducted, said a notification from Kerala DHSE. The results are available on www.dhsekerala.gov.in.

    How to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2018:

    • Go to www.dhsekerala.gov.in
    • Click on the results link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 9:37 [IST]
