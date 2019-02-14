  • search
    Kerala: Devotees throng to Sabarimala temple for five-day monthly 'puja'

    Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 14: Devotees throng to Sabarimala temple which has reopened for five-day monthly 'puja' in the Malayalam month of Kumbhom.

    The temple would remain open for five days till February 17 for the monthly pujas during the Malayalam month of Kumbam, temple authorities said.

    Kerala: Devotees throng to Sabarimala temple for five-day monthly puja

    Several special rituals including 'kalabhabhishekam', 'sahasrakalasam' and 'laksharchana' would be performed during the five days, they said.

    Sabarimala temple reopens for five-day monthly 'puja'

    Even as the hill temple opened its doors, many pilgrims, fearing violence over the entry of women into the shrine, opted to keep away from the pilgrimage. Footfall at the temple was low on the first day of the shrine's doors being opened.

    Though no prohibitory orders have been clamped down in and around the shrine, the entire area from the base camp to 'Sannidhanam'(temple complex) is under tight police security.

    The temple and its base camps had witnessed violent clashes between police and traditionalists during the 64-day annual pilgrimage season that ended on January 20. More than 10,000 people were booked in connection with the violence.

    On September 29, 2018, the Supreme Court had struck down a rule that disallowed girls and women in the 10-50 age group from entering the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 11:43 [IST]
