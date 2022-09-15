Kerala: Demolition of Kapico Resort underway for CRZ violations | VIDEO

Poochakkal, Sep 15: Demolition of Kapico Resort underway at Panavalli Nediyathuruth in Alappuzha following the Supreme Court order of its demolition for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the sprawling Kapico Resort complex with 54 premium villas, located at Nediyathurut island, in January 2020.

#WATCH | Kerala: Demolition of Kapico Resort underway at Panavalli Nediyathuruth in Alappuzha following the Supreme Court order of its demolition for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations. pic.twitter.com/zQ21zEqIAG — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

The razing work began under the aegis of Alappuzha District Collector Krishna Theja, sub-collector Suraj Shaji, and the officials of various departments including revenue and panchayat.

The cost of the demolition procedure, which was envisaged to be completed within the next six months, is borne by the resort owners themselves, official sources said.

Strict instructions have been given that the debris would not cause any damage to the environment or pollute water, they said.

Meanwhile, a group of television journalists, who went to report the demolition procedures, complained of assault by resort staff.

A TV reporter claimed that the employees tried to hurl their camera and tripod into the lake.

The district administration had on Monday announced the take over of about 7 acres of land encroached upon by the private resort and said the encroacher - Kapico Kerala Resorts Pvt Ltd - had agreed to demolish the illegal construction on the lake side.

Upholding the Kerala High Court order of 2013, the Supreme Court had in 2020 ordered the demolition of the premium resort constructed in violation of coastal zone regulations.

Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 18:08 [IST]