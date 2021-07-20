YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala defends relaxing curbs for Bakrid; Supreme Court to hear matter today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 20: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear the Kerala government's response on a plea against the state's decision to curb lockdown restrictions ahead of Bakrid at a time when the state is dealing with an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases.

    Bakrid

    A Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman, had asked the state government to file its response on Monday.

    How NE women entrepreneurs countering challenges posed by COVID-19How NE women entrepreneurs countering challenges posed by COVID-19

    Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for his petitioner PKD Nambiar who had filed an intervention application against the state government's call to relax curbs, told the apex court that Kerala currently has the highest daily coronavirus cases in India.

    "It's surprising to know that Kerala still has increasing numbers when others have suppressed the situation. Kerala has an official positivity rate of 10.96 per cent and yet the relaxation has been granted. Kerala has 13,000 cases whereas Uttar Pradesh has much fewer COVID cases. The court should pass orders quashing the relaxation," Singh said.

    60 cases of post-Covid shot complication reported: Govt panel60 cases of post-Covid shot complication reported: Govt panel

    In its response, the state government claimed that "lockdown cannot extend indefinitely" as it is affecting traders.

    "Lockdown can't be extended indefinitely. People are frustrated by the curbs. Experts have said that the state is unlikely to face a strong third wave due to fast and systemic vaccination," the Kerala government response reportedly read.

    "Lockdown has been lifted squarely for this reason in some areas for facilitating the festival, otherwise all norms for Covid-19 are being strictly followed," the counsel said.

    According to reports, the intervention application was filed in suo moto cognizance of the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to hold Kanwar Yatra while Uttarakhand has issued a ban on the pilgrimage.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus kerala supreme court

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 8:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X