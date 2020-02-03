Kerala declares coronavirus a ‘state disaster’ as 3 test positive

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 03: The Kerala government on Monday, 3 February, declared coronavirus a 'state disaster' after the third person tested positive for the virus in Kasargod.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Monday issued a travel advisory informing the public to refrain from travelling to China.

Earlier in the day, India reported a third case of novel coronavirus with another person from Kerala, who recently returned from China, testing positive for the infection, the Health Ministry said.

"The patient has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," the ministry said.

The patient has a travel history from Wuhan, epicentre of the outbreak, in China.

The Health Ministry on Monday updated its travel advisory, which was issued on Sunday, and asked people to refrain from travelling to China in view of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in its Hubei province and said travellers on return from the neighbouring country could be quarantined.

As many as 130 samples have been tested of which 128 have been found to be negative so far.

The death toll in the coronavirus epidemic, the epicentre of which is China, soared to 361 with 57 deaths on Sunday alone while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 17,205, Chinese health officials announced on Monday.