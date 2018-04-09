Kerala: Dalit outfits protest across state over SC/ST Act dilution

Normal life across Kerala was paralysed on Monday following a shutdown in the state called by various Dalit outfits to protest against the alleged dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Meanwhile, a similar shutdown took place in the state on 2 April as a part of the nationwide 24-hour protest called by trade unions.

Dalit groups are protesting the Supreme Court's March 20 ruling on the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

On April 3, the Supreme Court had declined to stay its ruling, which activists say has diluted the law aimed at preventing atrocities on Dalits and tribes, as it asserted that it wanted to protect innocent people from being punished.

