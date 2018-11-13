Kerala cop accused of murder found dead

Trivandrum, Nov 13: An absconding Kerala police officer,who booked in a murder case, was found dead on Tuesday at his home in Kallambalam near Thiruvananthapuram.

Neyyattinkara Deputy Superintendent Police B. Harikumar is suspected to have hanged himself.

Harikumar was accused of pushing a 32-year-old man in front of a moving vehicle following an altercation over parking spots in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sanal, resident of Neyyattinkara, had succumbed to injuries later. According to reports, the police officer intentionally pushed Sanal in front of a moving vehicle.

Following the incident, the police officer went absconding. This week, a police team was formed to trace Harikumar. He was found on the day a district principal sessions court was set to hear an anticipatory bail petition he had filed a few days ago.