  • search

Kerala cop accused of murder found dead

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Trivandrum, Nov 13: An absconding Kerala police officer,who booked in a murder case, was found dead on Tuesday at his home in Kallambalam near Thiruvananthapuram.

    Neyyattinkara Deputy Superintendent Police B. Harikumar is suspected to have hanged himself.

    Kerala cop accused of murder found dead
    Neyyattinkara Deputy Superintendent Police B. Harikumar

    Harikumar was accused of pushing a 32-year-old man in front of a moving vehicle following an altercation over parking spots in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Also Read | SC to hear 42 review petitions on Sabarimala verdict today

    Sanal, resident of Neyyattinkara, had succumbed to injuries later. According to reports, the police officer intentionally pushed Sanal in front of a moving vehicle.

    Following the incident, the police officer went absconding. This week, a police team was formed to trace Harikumar. He was found on the day a district principal sessions court was set to hear an anticipatory bail petition he had filed a few days ago.

    Read more about:

    kerala trivandrum murder

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 17:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue