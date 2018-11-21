  • search

Kerala Congress working president MI Shanavas MP dies at 67

    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21: Congress Kerala working President and Wayanad MP M.I. Shanavas passes away. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

    M.I. Shanavas
    M.I. Shanavas

    His body will be transferred from Chennai to Ernakulam in Kerala on Wednesday. His last rites will be performed at a graveyard located in Ernakulam Thottam at 10 am Thursday.

    Born on September 22, 1951, in Kottayam, Shanavas was active in politics from his student days. He served as the vice-president of the Youth Congress in 1978, KPCC joint secretary in 1983 and vice-president of KPCC in 1985. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in 2009 and again in 2014.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 8:21 [IST]
