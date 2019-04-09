Kerala Congress (M) supremo K M Mani passes away in Kochi

India

oi-Deepika S

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 09: KM Mani,Veteran Kerala politician passed away at the age of 86 at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday. He was admitted to the hospital in the first week of April with respiratory-related illnesses.

A medical bulletin said the veteran leader had been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for many years and had an acute chest infection.

Mani has been a legislator of Pala assembly constituency for 50 consecutive years, since 1965. He had also served as Kerala finance minister in the UDF government.