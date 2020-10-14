YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala Congress (M) faction decides to walk out of UDF

    By
    |

    Kottayam, Oct 14: The Kerala Congress (M) faction headed by Jose K Mani on Wednesday announced its decision to severe its decades old ties with the Congress-led UDF and work alongside ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in the state.

    Kerala Congress (M) faction decides to walk out of UDF

    Party leader Jose K Mani also said he would quit his Rajya Sabha membership, won with the support of the UDF.

    Announcing his faction's political position at a press conference, Jose expressed hope that the LDF leadership will take a decision on his party's entry into the ruling front.

    More KERALA News

    Read more about:

    kerala udf

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 14:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X