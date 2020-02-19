  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala Congress leaders serve beef curry, bread outside police station in Kozhikode

    By
    |

    Kozhikode, Feb 19: In a shocking turn of events, Kerala Congress leader were on Tuesday seen serving beef curry and bread in front of the Mukkam police station after it was allegedly dropped from the menu for state police trainees in the state.

    Kerala Congress leaders serve beef curry, bread outside police station in Kozhikode
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The initiative of distributing beef curry and bread was taken by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary Advocate K Praveen Kumar.

    Speaking to reporters, Praveen Kumar said, "This is a clear sign of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Sangh leanings. He met PM Modi immediately after taking oath as the CM. By understanding with BJP he appointed Loknath Behra as Director General of Police. Behra had given a clean chit to PM Modi and Amit Shah in the Gujarat riot case. Now Behra is implementing Sangh agendas by the admittance of Pinarayi."

    It's all Media creation: Kerala Police academy denies reports of excluding beef from menu

    But, earlier this week, the department of Kerala police said that beef being dropped from the menu prescribed for the newly trained police batch are baseless.

    This clarification, by the police department came after several media houses carried reports on the same.

    A statement issued by the police department said, "As per the decision of the Mess Committee which consists of trainees' representatives and police officers, they were instructed to prepare healthy meals with food available in their respective areas. The aim is to ensure that the trainees get the energy they need through diet."

    On December 11, 2019, the Nanavati-Mehta Commission gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with respect to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

    More KERALA POLICE News

    Read more about:

    kerala police congress kerala beef

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 11:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X