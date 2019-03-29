Kerala Congress leader laments groupism in party

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Kochi, Mar 29: Denied party ticket for the Lok Sabha polls, senior Congress leader and five-time MP K V Thomas Thursday lamented "excess group activities" in the state unit and said it was not good for the party.

However, he said groupism was not the reason for denial of ticket to him for contesting from Ernakulam seat, which he had represented five times.

"I agree with senior leader P C Chacko who had said there were excess group considerations in the Congress party in the state. Giving considerations to group is reflected on many things... even in selecting booth-level presidents of the party," he said.

This was not good for the party, the former union minister said responding to a query at a Meet-the-Press programme organised by the Ernakulam Press Club here.

Things should be seen beyond all group considerations.

Good party workers should be given adequate considerations in the party, he said.

Thomas claimed he had informed the party leadership six months ago that he was ready to pave the way for the younger generation."But there was no reply from the party leadership," he said.

Thomas said he had taken all necessary steps for facing the elections.

Referring to his earlier remarks that he was shocked and pained over denial of ticket, the Congress leader said he had reacted emotionally when he heard from media that barring him all other sitting MPs had been renominated.

Thomas was miffed at being denied a ticket, but top Congress leaders pacified him.

The MP said he was not retiring from politics.

"I am not a retiring from politics. I am very active in politics," the 72-year-old former union minister said.

Thomas also said he would work for ensuring victory of Hibi Eden nominated by party from the Ernakulam seat.

The senior party leader has held several key portfolios in the Congress-led government and till some time ago was the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Thomas has also been a member of the state assembly twice.

PTI